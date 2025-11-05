BJP Targets Jubilee Hills: A Campaign for Change
Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy spearheaded a BJP campaign in Jubilee Hills, critiquing past governments for insufficient development. Amid infrastructure woes, Reddy called for voter support to establish the BJP's governance. The by-election, triggered by MLA Gopinath's death, will occur on November 11, with three main parties vying for victory.
- Country:
- India
In a bid to secure the Jubilee Hills Constituency seat, Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy, accompanied by BJP leaders, conducted a door-to-door campaign on Wednesday in support of candidate Lankala Deepak Reddy. Addressing reporters, Reddy emphasized pressing developmental concerns and criticized previous administrations for lack of progress in the area.
'Prominent campaigning is underway in Jubilee Hills where the BJP has yet to secure a victory since independence. Historically dominated by Congress and then BRS, no essential development has followed electoral victories here,' Reddy lamented, citing rampant infrastructural issues such as overflowing drains, deteriorated roads, and contaminated drinking water.
Reddy implored Telangana's citizens to back the BJP. 'By choosing the BJP, we can initiate development in Jubilee Hills,' he asserted. As by-election polls approach on November 11, following the former MLA Gopinath's passing, the Congress fields V. Naveen Yadav, while BRS backs Gopinath's widow, Sunitha, against BJP's Lankala Deepak Reddy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
