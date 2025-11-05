TMC to Challenge Alleged Voter Intimidation in West Bengal
The TMC plans to introduce a resolution in the West Bengal Assembly's winter session condemning the alleged voter intimidation and fatal panic resulting from the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. Accusations against the BJP for manipulating voter lists have surfaced, sparking protests and calls for action.
The TMC is set to propose a resolution during the upcoming winter session of the West Bengal Assembly. The resolution aims to condemn the perceived threats and panic spurred by the ongoing Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.
Claiming that at least eight individuals have died by suicide out of fear, the TMC alleges that the BJP is exploiting the revision process to manipulate voter lists before upcoming elections.
Considered a politically driven operation by TMC leaders, it is seen as having a detrimental impact on the democratic environment in Bengal. The Assembly is being called upon to protest this exercise and restore assurance in citizens' rights.
