TMC to Challenge Alleged Voter Intimidation in West Bengal

The TMC is set to propose a resolution during the upcoming winter session of the West Bengal Assembly. The resolution aims to condemn the perceived threats and panic spurred by the ongoing Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.

Claiming that at least eight individuals have died by suicide out of fear, the TMC alleges that the BJP is exploiting the revision process to manipulate voter lists before upcoming elections.

Considered a politically driven operation by TMC leaders, it is seen as having a detrimental impact on the democratic environment in Bengal. The Assembly is being called upon to protest this exercise and restore assurance in citizens' rights.

