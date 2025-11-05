Left Menu

Aftab Pureval: Cincinnati's Democratic Stronghold

Aftab Pureval, Indian-origin mayor of Cincinnati, Ohio, secures second term by defeating Republican Cory Bowman. This victory strengthens Democratic control in Cincinnati and solidifies Pureval's rising profile in Ohio politics. Pureval, known for his diverse background, began his political journey in 2015, demonstrating significant local influence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 05-11-2025 17:14 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 17:14 IST
Aftab Pureval: Cincinnati's Democratic Stronghold

Indian-origin mayor of Cincinnati, Ohio, Aftab Pureval, clinched a second term by overcoming Republican challenger Cory Bowman, half-brother of Vice President JD Vance. This victory, as reported by local media, further establishes Democratic control in Cincinnati and elevates Pureval's standing in Ohio politics.

At 43, Pureval, who previously served as a special assistant US attorney, first seized the mayor's office in 2021 with a commanding 66% of the votes. His multicultural background includes a Tibetan mother who escaped Chinese occupation and a Punjabi father.

Pureval's political career began in 2015 as he pursued the role of Hamilton County Clerk of Courts. He decisively defeated Bowman in the primary with over 80% of the vote, leading to the general election contest where Pureval once more emerged victorious.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandals & Stadiums: The Consequences of Sports Violence

Scandals & Stadiums: The Consequences of Sports Violence

 Global
2
AI and Human Collaboration Spotlighted at HR Leadership Summit 2025

AI and Human Collaboration Spotlighted at HR Leadership Summit 2025

 India
3
Kerala Blasters Poised for Semifinal Glory in Crucial Faceoff Against Mumbai City FC

Kerala Blasters Poised for Semifinal Glory in Crucial Faceoff Against Mumbai...

 India
4
Rishabh Pant’s Triumphant Return Boosts India’s Squad Against South Africa

Rishabh Pant’s Triumphant Return Boosts India’s Squad Against South Africa

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025