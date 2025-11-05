Aftab Pureval: Cincinnati's Democratic Stronghold

Indian-origin mayor of Cincinnati, Ohio, Aftab Pureval, clinched a second term by overcoming Republican challenger Cory Bowman, half-brother of Vice President JD Vance. This victory, as reported by local media, further establishes Democratic control in Cincinnati and elevates Pureval's standing in Ohio politics.

At 43, Pureval, who previously served as a special assistant US attorney, first seized the mayor's office in 2021 with a commanding 66% of the votes. His multicultural background includes a Tibetan mother who escaped Chinese occupation and a Punjabi father.

Pureval's political career began in 2015 as he pursued the role of Hamilton County Clerk of Courts. He decisively defeated Bowman in the primary with over 80% of the vote, leading to the general election contest where Pureval once more emerged victorious.

