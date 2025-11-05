Left Menu

Thackeray's Call for Unity Against Hollow Promises

Uddhav Thackeray criticized Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for neglecting Maharashtra's farmers. Thackeray demands immediate farm loan waivers and criticized the government's delayed timelines and inadequate compensations. He warned of state-wide protests and urged unity against the government's hollow promises, highlighting disparities in electoral strategies between Maharashtra and Bihar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 05-11-2025 19:44 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 19:44 IST
Thackeray's Call for Unity Against Hollow Promises
Uddhav Thackeray
  • Country:
  • India

Uddhav Thackeray, Shiv Sena (UBT) president, has accused Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis of ignoring the plight of the state's farmers while campaigning in Bihar. Thackeray criticized the announced farm loan waiver date of June 30, 2026, calling it unacceptable.

During a four-day tour of Marathwada, Thackeray cautioned of state-wide road blockades demanding immediate loan waivers. He argued that while Fadnavis is promising financial support to women in Bihar, Maharashtra receives far less assistance, underlying the disparities in political promises.

Thackeray's remarks highlight perceived government neglect and insufficient relief packages for flood-affected farmers, urging a united public stand against what he terms as deceitful electoral promises.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Harassment of Mexico's First Female President Sparks Nationwide Outcry

Harassment of Mexico's First Female President Sparks Nationwide Outcry

 Global
2
Bihar Polls 2023: First Phase Kicks Off Amidst High Stakes

Bihar Polls 2023: First Phase Kicks Off Amidst High Stakes

 India
3
EU Streamlines Rare Earth Supply via China 'Special Channel'

EU Streamlines Rare Earth Supply via China 'Special Channel'

 Global
4
Chhattisgarh's Journey: From Struggle to Progress

Chhattisgarh's Journey: From Struggle to Progress

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025