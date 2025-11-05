Thackeray's Call for Unity Against Hollow Promises
Uddhav Thackeray criticized Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for neglecting Maharashtra's farmers. Thackeray demands immediate farm loan waivers and criticized the government's delayed timelines and inadequate compensations. He warned of state-wide protests and urged unity against the government's hollow promises, highlighting disparities in electoral strategies between Maharashtra and Bihar.
Uddhav Thackeray, Shiv Sena (UBT) president, has accused Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis of ignoring the plight of the state's farmers while campaigning in Bihar. Thackeray criticized the announced farm loan waiver date of June 30, 2026, calling it unacceptable.
During a four-day tour of Marathwada, Thackeray cautioned of state-wide road blockades demanding immediate loan waivers. He argued that while Fadnavis is promising financial support to women in Bihar, Maharashtra receives far less assistance, underlying the disparities in political promises.
Thackeray's remarks highlight perceived government neglect and insufficient relief packages for flood-affected farmers, urging a united public stand against what he terms as deceitful electoral promises.
