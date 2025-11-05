BJP Counters Rahul Gandhi's Vote Theft Allegations with Strong Rebuttal

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has strongly refuted Rahul Gandhi's allegations of vote theft in the recent Haryana elections, branding them as 'false and baseless'. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju accused the Congress leader of questioning the credibility of India's Election Commission to mask his own political shortcomings.

Rijiju further alleged that Gandhi's claims were an attempt to stir controversy and distract the public. He asserted that the younger generation, known as GenZ, is wise enough not to be swayed by such provocations. According to Rijiju, the allegations are part of a larger scheme to undermine Indian democracy.

In a series of statements, Rijiju emphasized that BJP's electoral successes are due to the dedication of its workers, contrasting this with Gandhi's alleged habit of fleeing the country during crucial moments. Gandhi's narrative, Rijiju claimed, aims to tarnish India's global image and challenge its development strides, backed by anti-India interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)