Call for Transparency: Election Integrity Under Scrutiny Amid Allegations

NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule and Rahul Gandhi voice concerns over alleged irregularities in voter lists for the 2024 Haryana assembly elections. Sule criticizes the Election Commission for lack of transparency, while Gandhi highlights potential voter fraud. Both stress the need for fair, transparent elections in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2025 20:40 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 20:40 IST
Call for Transparency: Election Integrity Under Scrutiny Amid Allegations
NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a bold statement made on Wednesday, NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule criticized the Election Commission for undermining India's democratic principles, urging the body to ensure fair and transparent elections amid allegations of irregularities in the Haryana assembly elections scheduled for 2024.

Sule expressed deep concern over the commission's lack of transparency, stating, "It's very, very unfortunate that the Election Commission, which we had complete faith in, is not coming up with any transparent data or challenging any data that is given by us either. It's actually letting India's democracy down." Her remarks hinted at the growing unease among opposition parties regarding the integrity of the election process.

Meanwhile, in a separate press conference, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused the Election Commission of facilitating large-scale voter fraud, alleging the presence of 25 lakh fake votes in Haryana's voter list. He stressed that a corrupt voter list could derail democracy, stating, "Now, we have proof that the voter list in India is a lie. If the voter list is a lie, there is no democracy."

