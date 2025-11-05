Call for Transparency: Election Integrity Under Scrutiny Amid Allegations

In a bold statement made on Wednesday, NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule criticized the Election Commission for undermining India's democratic principles, urging the body to ensure fair and transparent elections amid allegations of irregularities in the Haryana assembly elections scheduled for 2024.

Sule expressed deep concern over the commission's lack of transparency, stating, "It's very, very unfortunate that the Election Commission, which we had complete faith in, is not coming up with any transparent data or challenging any data that is given by us either. It's actually letting India's democracy down." Her remarks hinted at the growing unease among opposition parties regarding the integrity of the election process.

Meanwhile, in a separate press conference, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused the Election Commission of facilitating large-scale voter fraud, alleging the presence of 25 lakh fake votes in Haryana's voter list. He stressed that a corrupt voter list could derail democracy, stating, "Now, we have proof that the voter list in India is a lie. If the voter list is a lie, there is no democracy."

