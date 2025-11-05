Left Menu

Intensifying Conflict in Sudan: Drone Strikes and Humanitarian Crisis

Recent attacks by Sudan's paramilitary force, RSF, in el-Obeid and Bara have resulted in at least 87 civilian deaths. The UN warns of worsening humanitarian conditions in conflict-affected areas, with 24 million facing acute food insecurity. The RSF and military conflict over democratic transition has displaced millions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 05-11-2025 21:47 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 21:47 IST
Intensifying Conflict in Sudan: Drone Strikes and Humanitarian Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Egypt

Violence escalates in Sudan as at least 87 civilians die in recent RSF paramilitary attacks in el-Obeid and Bara. Local media reported the use of drones targeting civilians during a funeral service, with further atrocities alleged.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs has issued alarming warnings about the deteriorating situation in the Kordofan region, spotlighting both the violence and acute food shortages affecting millions.

With reports from survivors, satellite images, and videos confirming the extensive damage, aid organizations highlight the dire need for international humanitarian intervention as Sudan battles the consequences of this intense conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IDF Neutralizes Terror Threats in Central Gaza

IDF Neutralizes Terror Threats in Central Gaza

 Israel
2
Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Road Accidents Claim Four Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Road Accidents Claim Four Lives

 India
3
Google and Epic Games Reach Landmark U.S. Court Settlement

Google and Epic Games Reach Landmark U.S. Court Settlement

 Global
4
Election Controversy in Nuapada: Allegations Against BJP

Election Controversy in Nuapada: Allegations Against BJP

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025