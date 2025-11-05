Intensifying Conflict in Sudan: Drone Strikes and Humanitarian Crisis
Recent attacks by Sudan's paramilitary force, RSF, in el-Obeid and Bara have resulted in at least 87 civilian deaths. The UN warns of worsening humanitarian conditions in conflict-affected areas, with 24 million facing acute food insecurity. The RSF and military conflict over democratic transition has displaced millions.
Violence escalates in Sudan as at least 87 civilians die in recent RSF paramilitary attacks in el-Obeid and Bara. Local media reported the use of drones targeting civilians during a funeral service, with further atrocities alleged.
The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs has issued alarming warnings about the deteriorating situation in the Kordofan region, spotlighting both the violence and acute food shortages affecting millions.
With reports from survivors, satellite images, and videos confirming the extensive damage, aid organizations highlight the dire need for international humanitarian intervention as Sudan battles the consequences of this intense conflict.
