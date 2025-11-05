Putin Weighs Nuclear Tests Amid US Speculations
Russian President Vladimir Putin has directed officials to consider resuming nuclear tests in response to US signals of restarting its atomic tests. This comes after President Trump suggested the US might resume testing, though US Energy Secretary clarified that no explosive tests are planned.
Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a review of nuclear testing possibilities, following US President Donald Trump's indications that the US may resume atomic testing. This move underscores rising international tensions over nuclear capabilities.
In a Security Council meeting, Putin reiterated that Russia would only resume tests if the US does so first, tasking defense and foreign ministries with analyzing American intentions and drafting proposals.
President Trump's statements in South Korea hinted at a US return to testing nuclear arms, though officials clarified these tests would exclude detonations. Amid this rhetoric, Russia successfully tested new nuclear technology.
