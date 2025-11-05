Putin Weighs Nuclear Tests Amid US Speculations

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a review of nuclear testing possibilities, following US President Donald Trump's indications that the US may resume atomic testing. This move underscores rising international tensions over nuclear capabilities.

In a Security Council meeting, Putin reiterated that Russia would only resume tests if the US does so first, tasking defense and foreign ministries with analyzing American intentions and drafting proposals.

President Trump's statements in South Korea hinted at a US return to testing nuclear arms, though officials clarified these tests would exclude detonations. Amid this rhetoric, Russia successfully tested new nuclear technology.

