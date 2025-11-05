Left Menu

Political Crossfire: BJP's Rajeev Chandrasekhar and Congress' Rahul Gandhi Clash Over Voter Fraud Claims

Kerala BJP chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of being a 'congenital liar' over allegations of voter fraud in Haryana's 2024 assembly elections. Gandhi claimed voter list discrepancies threatened democracy, urging youth to investigate. Chandrasekhar defended electronic voting machines and criticized Congress' past governance.

Kerala BJP chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated exchange, Kerala BJP chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar has labeled Congress leader Rahul Gandhi a 'congenital liar' in response to allegations of voter fraud in the 2024 Haryana assembly elections. Chandrasekhar criticized Gandhi for consistently blaming electronic voting machines and accused him of hypocrisy regarding electoral roll integrity.

Gandhi, pressing his case, alleged significant voter fraud in Haryana, claiming discrepancies between postal and booth votes. He painted a grim picture of India's democracy, calling the voter list a 'lie' and urging young citizens to engage in safeguarding the democratic process. His remarks came amid accusations directed at the Election Commission's handling of the situation.

Chandrasekhar countered Gandhi's claims by referencing the Congress party's past decade of governance, suggesting it was during this time that voter rolls were compromised. He dismissed Gandhi's statements as misleading and politically motivated, emphasizing the accuracy of the current voting systems. Both leaders remain at loggerheads, with Gandhi rallying support from India's youth to restore democracy.

