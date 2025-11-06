White House Imposes New Restrictions on Press Access
A newly issued White House rule restricts journalists' access to specific West Wing offices to protect sensitive material. This move, echoing recent Pentagon policies, limits press access and raises concerns about transparency and freedom for journalists covering the administration.
The White House has introduced a rule limiting journalists' access to key West Wing areas, citing the protection of sensitive information. The mandate prevents credentialed reporters from visiting press secretary Karoline Leavitt and top communications officials without prior appointments.
This decision aligns with recent restrictions imposed at the Department of Defense, prompting reporters to vacate their Pentagon offices. Concerns have been raised about undue press limitations and potential impacts on government transparency.
The White House Correspondents' Association has criticized this move, arguing it significantly hampers journalists' abilities to engage with officials. Historical parallels have been drawn with past administrations, questioning the balance between security protocols and journalistic freedom.
