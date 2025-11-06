President Trump Advises NYC Mayor-elect on Washington Relations
President Donald Trump advised Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani of New York City to foster a cooperative relationship with Washington, warning of potential losses if collaboration does not occur. Trump expressed willingness to communicate with Mamdani, underscoring the importance of respect towards Washington to ensure success.
President Donald Trump has issued a cautionary note to New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani, urging him to establish a collaborative relationship with Washington to avoid potential setbacks.
Speaking to Fox News anchor Brett Baier, Trump expressed his readiness to engage with Mamdani, highlighting the importance of maintaining respect towards Washington, especially given its financial support for the city.
In his remarks, Trump emphasized that a respectful and cooperative approach is essential for Mamdani's mayoral success.
