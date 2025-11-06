Trump's Push to End Senate Filibuster Meets GOP Resistance

In a significant political maneuver, President Donald Trump is applying pressure on Senate Republicans to abolish the filibuster, a longstanding Senate rule requiring 60 votes to pass most legislation. While some Republicans align with Trump's push, party leaders like Majority Leader John Thune stand firm in their resistance.

Thune emphasized that the filibuster maintains the Senate's unique structure, benefiting both parties over time. Despite President Trump's efforts, including recent appeals at a Capitol Hill breakfast, the Senate majority appears unlikely to support any changes soon, with 53-47 votes in favor of preserving the rule.

Although a small faction of Republicans, like Senator Tommy Tuberville, back Trump's efforts, key figures such as Senators Mitch McConnell and Lisa Murkowski hold firm in favor of tradition. As Trump continues to press for change, the internal GOP debate over the filibuster illustrates the broader struggle between presidential power and legislative independence.

