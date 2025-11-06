Bihar's Call for Change: A Voter's Revolution

In an impassioned plea for transformation, the Congress is calling on the citizens of Bihar to embrace change during the state assembly elections, confronting issues such as corruption and misgovernance. Party chief Mallikarjun Kharge and general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra delivered stirring messages on social media, urging voters to reject what they describe as opportunistic rule over the past two decades.

The leaders criticized the current state of governance, labeled by Kharge as "jungle raj," and highlighted the dire need for jobs, education, and health reforms. They implored the electorate to envision a secure future for the youth of Bihar, while ensuring equal rights across all demographic sections, including Dalits, Adivasis, and minorities.

Polling commenced on Thursday for the first phase of the elections, which will determine the political fate of 1,314 candidates, including prominent figures from the INDIA bloc and BJP. With 3.75 crore voters eligible to cast their ballots, the Congress hopes Biharis will seize this opportunity to set a new direction for the state through active voter participation.