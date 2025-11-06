Left Menu

Bihar Elections: Tej Pratap Yadav Casts Vote, Calls for Public Participation

Tej Pratap Yadav, Janshakti Janata Dal chief, voted in Patna urging public participation in Bihar elections. Former CM Rabri Devi extended her wishes to her sons contesting in the polls. NDA's Samrat Choudhary asserted Nitish Kumar's leadership. Early turnout highlights varied district participation.

Image Credit: ANI
In the bustling political landscape of Bihar, Janshakti Janata Dal chief Tej Pratap Yadav made his presence felt as he cast his vote in Patna on Thursday. He appealed to the electorate to step out of their homes and participate actively in the electoral process, emphasizing the sanctity of public and parental blessings.

Rabri Devi, former Chief Minister of Bihar and mother to Tej Pratap, extended her heartfelt wishes to her sons participating in the elections, underlining her maternal support. Meanwhile, Tej Pratap is vying for victory from the Mahua assembly constituency against RJD's Prem Kumar, after having previously represented the seat in 2015.

As of 9 am, the Election Commission of India reported a voter turnout of 13.13% in the initial phase of the Bihar Assembly elections across 121 constituencies. Electoral activities are heating up with diverse turnout figures in different districts, while deputy CM Samrat Choudhary affirmed the NDA's leadership under Nitish Kumar, predicting a strong comeback for the alliance.

