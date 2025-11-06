Left Menu

Assam Gears Up for Influx of National Leaders to Launch Transformative Projects

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, along with other key ministers, will visit Assam to unveil several projects aimed at boosting the state's growth. These initiatives symbolize Assam’s increasing prominence in the 'new India'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 06-11-2025 12:17 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 12:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Assam is preparing for a significant influx of national leaders as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are set to visit the state. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma highlighted the planned inaugurations of numerous transformative projects during these visits.

Enthusiasm is building as Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman are also scheduled to travel to Assam, further underlining the importance of the state's development initiatives. These projects are expected to propel Assam's growth and enhance its standing on the national stage.

These visits and inaugurations signify the acknowledgment of Assam's growing stature in the 'new India', as stated by Chief Minister Sarma, emphasizing the transformative effect these projects aim to have on the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

