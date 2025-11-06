Modi Accuses Opposition of Favoring Infiltrators Over Tradition

In a rally held in Bihar's Araria district, Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized the RJD-Congress coalition for allegedly prioritizing infiltrators over Indian traditions due to their vote bank politics. Modi claimed this approach contributes to a deep-seated dislike for cultural icons like Lord Ram and aspects of traditional worship.

Modi highlighted the developmental strides made under the NDA's governance, contrasting it with the stagnation observed during the 15-year tenure of what he termed as 'jungle raj.' He praised Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for transforming the state's infrastructure and educational landscape. Expressways, bridges, and universities stand as testaments to these efforts.

The Prime Minister condemned the Congress-RJD alliance for providing covert support to infiltrators, emphasizing the NDA's commitment to eradicating this issue. He also accused the opposition of harboring contempt for Dalit-friendly shrines and fostering internal discord, predicting further infighting post-elections.

