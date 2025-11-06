Call for Inquiry: Allegations of Electoral Misconduct Spark National Movement
Gaurav Gogoi and Rahul Gandhi from Congress are demanding an investigation into the Election Commission's operations. Allegations against the EC include fake entries in electoral rolls for the 2024 Haryana Assembly polls. The BJP refutes these claims and accuses Congress of defaming democracy.
In a bold statement, Gaurav Gogoi, Deputy Leader of Congress in the Lok Sabha, has urged for a 'national movement' aimed at demanding an inquiry into the Election Commission's operations. This comes on the heels of Rahul Gandhi's allegations of vote theft in the upcoming 2024 Haryana Assembly polls.
Gandhi has accused the Election Commission of collaborating with the BJP to manipulate electoral outcomes, citing data that allegedly shows 25 lakh fake entries. He claims a Brazilian woman's photograph was fraudulently used multiple times in voter rolls for the Rai Assembly constituency.
The BJP has dismissed these claims as 'false and baseless,' contending that Congress is attempting to divert attention from its shortcomings by questioning the Election Commission and undermining India's democratic process.
