Priyanka Gandhi's Call for Change in Bihar Elections

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, a key Congress figure, strongly advocated for fair Bihar assembly elections, asserting that under impartial conditions, the current NDA government could be overthrown.

Addressing a rally, Vadra accused the ruling coalition of disrespecting Bihari contributions to national development and criticized its focus on religious divides over progress.

Highlighting infrastructure failures, she claimed that the state's recent history included 27 bridge collapses, urging voters to support candidates dedicated to helping marginalized communities.

