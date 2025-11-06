Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi's Call for Change in Bihar Elections

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra emphasized the need for a change in the Bihar government if elections are conducted fairly. Criticizing the NDA for infrastructure issues and lack of respect for Biharis, she urged votes for parties working towards aiding the poor, women, and youth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Motihari | Updated: 06-11-2025 13:41 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 13:41 IST
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
  • Country:
  • India

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, a key Congress figure, strongly advocated for fair Bihar assembly elections, asserting that under impartial conditions, the current NDA government could be overthrown.

Addressing a rally, Vadra accused the ruling coalition of disrespecting Bihari contributions to national development and criticized its focus on religious divides over progress.

Highlighting infrastructure failures, she claimed that the state's recent history included 27 bridge collapses, urging voters to support candidates dedicated to helping marginalized communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

