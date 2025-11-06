Left Menu

Bihar Elections 2023: High Stakes and Heated Allegations Highlight First Phase

In the first phase of the Bihar assembly elections, 42.31% of 3.75 crore voters participated by 1 pm Thursday. Gopalganj recorded the highest polling at 46.73%. Allegations of voter suppression were dismissed by electoral officials, who guaranteed fair and smooth polling under strict security. Voting is set to continue until 5 pm.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 06-11-2025 13:50 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 13:50 IST
  • India

By 1 pm Thursday, 42.31% of 3.75 crore voters had cast their ballots in Bihar's first phase of assembly elections, according to officials.

Gopalganj district led the turnout with 46.73%, followed by Lakhisarai and Begusarai. Leaders like Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav voted amid high-stakes political tension.

The opposition alleged planned voter suppression due to intermittent power outages at key booths, a claim dismissed by electoral authorities who assured a fair voting process. Voting, under tight security measures, continues until 5 pm across 121 constituencies.

