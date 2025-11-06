Bihar Elections 2023: High Stakes and Heated Allegations Highlight First Phase
In the first phase of the Bihar assembly elections, 42.31% of 3.75 crore voters participated by 1 pm Thursday. Gopalganj recorded the highest polling at 46.73%. Allegations of voter suppression were dismissed by electoral officials, who guaranteed fair and smooth polling under strict security. Voting is set to continue until 5 pm.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 06-11-2025 13:50 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 13:50 IST
- Country:
- India
By 1 pm Thursday, 42.31% of 3.75 crore voters had cast their ballots in Bihar's first phase of assembly elections, according to officials.
Gopalganj district led the turnout with 46.73%, followed by Lakhisarai and Begusarai. Leaders like Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav voted amid high-stakes political tension.
The opposition alleged planned voter suppression due to intermittent power outages at key booths, a claim dismissed by electoral authorities who assured a fair voting process. Voting, under tight security measures, continues until 5 pm across 121 constituencies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Sterling's Fate Hangs in Balance Ahead of BoE Decision
Euro Zone Yields Remain Steady Ahead of Bank of England's Decision
Controversy Surrounds Tamil Nadu's Special Intensive Revision Drive
Bihar Elections 2025: A Historic and Decisive Battle Unfolds
Crucial Day for Global Markets Amid Central Bank Decisions and Corporate Earnings