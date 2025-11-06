Bihar Elections 2023: High Stakes and Heated Allegations Highlight First Phase

By 1 pm Thursday, 42.31% of 3.75 crore voters had cast their ballots in Bihar's first phase of assembly elections, according to officials.

Gopalganj district led the turnout with 46.73%, followed by Lakhisarai and Begusarai. Leaders like Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav voted amid high-stakes political tension.

The opposition alleged planned voter suppression due to intermittent power outages at key booths, a claim dismissed by electoral authorities who assured a fair voting process. Voting, under tight security measures, continues until 5 pm across 121 constituencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)