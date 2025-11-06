European Defense Bolsters With Merops: NATO's Drone Countertech Revolution

Following a series of concerning drone incursions into NATO airspace, Poland and Romania have introduced the innovative Merops system to bolster defenses against Russian threats. The system's deployment comes amid escalating tensions and highlights vulnerabilities within the alliance's protective measures.

The Merops system, which can fit in a midsized truck, uses artificial intelligence to intercept and neutralize drones even when communication lines are jammed. This technology provides a cost-effective solution, as stated by NATO officials, by offering a cheaper alternative to deploying multimillion-dollar jets for drone interception tasks.

With the backdrop of Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine, the necessity for enhanced defense mechanisms has intensified. European nations are collaborating to develop advanced anti-drone technologies, with Merops representing a crucial component. The effort to fortify Europe's eastern borders aims to tip the balance in potential drone warfare scenarios.

