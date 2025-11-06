Mamata Banerjee Stands Firm Against BJP's Alleged Electoral Manipulations

In a firm stance against what she perceives as electoral manipulation, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has refused to engage with the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) forms, a move she claims is part of Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) strategy to insert illegitimate votes into the electoral roll.

Banerjee took to Facebook to refute media reports suggesting she had accepted the form, describing the claims as 'false, confusing, and purposeful propaganda'. She clarified that while a Booth Level Officer visited her Kalighat residence, she did not personally fill out any such document.

This development follows her criticism of the Narendra Modi government, accusing it of deceit regarding the electoral rolls and linking the contentious SIR to broader political grievances, such as the 2016 demonetisation policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)