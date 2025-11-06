Left Menu

Mamata Banerjee Stands Firm Against BJP's Alleged Electoral Manipulations

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has rejected claims of accepting the ongoing Special Intensive Revision forms, opposing what she alleges are BJP attempts to falsify voter lists. With the exercise unfolding across 12 states, Banerjee remains steadfast in protesting perceived unjust practices affecting electoral integrity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2025 14:03 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 14:03 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a firm stance against what she perceives as electoral manipulation, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has refused to engage with the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) forms, a move she claims is part of Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) strategy to insert illegitimate votes into the electoral roll.

Banerjee took to Facebook to refute media reports suggesting she had accepted the form, describing the claims as 'false, confusing, and purposeful propaganda'. She clarified that while a Booth Level Officer visited her Kalighat residence, she did not personally fill out any such document.

This development follows her criticism of the Narendra Modi government, accusing it of deceit regarding the electoral rolls and linking the contentious SIR to broader political grievances, such as the 2016 demonetisation policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

