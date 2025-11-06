Controversial Rs 300-Crore Land Deal Sparks Political Turmoil in Maharashtra
A contentious Rs 300-crore land deal in Pune, allegedly linked to Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar’s son Parth, prompts a government probe. A high-level committee, led by Additional Chief Secretary Vikas Kharge, investigates the transaction involving government land sold to a private firm, with questions over stamp duty exemption.
A Rs 300-crore land deal in Pune, allegedly involving Parth Pawar, the son of Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, is under scrutiny following government intervention. A high-level committee, headed by Additional Chief Secretary Vikas Kharge, is investigating the controversial transaction, which has sparked political opposition and scrutiny.
The plot, identified as government land, was sold to Amadea Enterprises LLP, where Parth Pawar is a partner, without proper authorization, raising questions about a waived stamp duty worth Rs 21 crore. This has led to the suspension of a Tehsildar involved, amidst calls from political opposition for a thorough judicial inquiry.
Allegations from opposition leaders suggest the land parcel was undervalued, implying significant financial discrepancies. The swift transaction process and possible legal violations have necessitated Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to demand comprehensive examination and accountability regarding the deal.
