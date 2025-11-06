BJP will try to steal votes with all might in Bihar polls, responsibility of youth to stop it: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday alleged that the BJP will try to "steal votes" in the Bihar assembly polls with all its might, and it is the responsibility of the youth to act against it.

Addressing a poll rally here, Gandhi claimed that the BJP was winning elections everywhere by "stealing votes".

"We have shown the entire world that the BJP and the Election Commission have stolen the Haryana election. I am sure that they would try to steal votes in Bihar, too.

"It is the responsibility of Bihar's youth to put a stop to this, and save the Constitution... All of you need to be cautious at the polling booths," the former Congress president said.

Gandhi also alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants a "rule of billionaires where the youth remain jobless".

At another rally in Araria, Gandhi accused Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah of imposing 'jungle raj' in the country.

"Nitish Kumar talks about 'jungle raj' in Bihar... But, it is the PM and Amit Shah who have imposed 'jungle raj' in Delhi, in the entire country, which is witnessing the rule of the ED, CBI, IT, hatred and unemployment. This is the true 'jungle raj'," he asserted.

Gandhi also alleged that the prime minister was spreading hatred among people in Bihar and in the country. "He is creating rift among the people on the basis of caste and religion," the Rae Bareli MP claimed.

Criticising Kumar, the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha accused the CM of turning the state's youth into labourers.

