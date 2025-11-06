Left Menu

Changing of the Guard: Czech Government Transition

The Czech Republic's centre-right government, led by Prime Minister Petr Fiala, agreed to resign following the electoral victory of populist billionaire Andrej Babis. The outgoing government will remain in office until Babis' team is formally appointed by President Petr Pavel, anticipated to take several weeks.

The Czech Republic's political landscape is undergoing a significant transition as the centre-right government, led by Prime Minister Petr Fiala, has agreed to resign. This decision follows the recent election victory of populist billionaire Andrej Babis.

Despite the resignation, Fiala and his cabinet will continue to manage the country's affairs until the new government, formed by Babis, is officially sworn in. This process is expected to take several weeks, as President Petr Pavel needs to formally appoint the incoming ministers.

Fiala was set to submit his government's resignation to President Pavel, marking a critical step in this power transition. The developments indicate a shift in the Czech political climate as Babis prepares to take over leadership.

