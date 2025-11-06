BJP's Ameet Satam Sparks Controversy with 'No Khan as Mayor' Remark

Mumbai BJP president Ameet Satam ignited controversy with his assertion that the party would prevent any 'Khan' from becoming the city's mayor, clarifying it referred to an 'anti-national mentality' and not to a specific community.

Satam, amid civic poll preparations, warned against a mentality he claims is sympathetic to Pakistan, which could disrupt Mumbai's peace. He called out the presence of 'vote jihad' during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, indicating a shift in voting patterns attributable to radical influences.

The BJP leader accused certain political factions of appeasement politics, suggesting this may replicate destabilizing strategies from Western cities, thus endangering Mumbai. Emphasizing the crucial role of mindset in leadership, Satam criticized Uddhav Thackeray for participating in divisive politics.

