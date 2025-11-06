Left Menu

BJP's Ameet Satam Sparks Controversy with 'No Khan as Mayor' Remark

Mumbai BJP president Ameet Satam remarked that his party will not allow a 'Khan' to become mayor, referencing an 'anti-national mentality'. Emphasizing no targeting of a community, Satam warned against radical elements affecting Mumbai's peace. He accused political parties of engaging in appeasement politics potentially jeopardizing the city's stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-11-2025 17:33 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 17:33 IST
Ameet Satam
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai BJP president Ameet Satam ignited controversy with his assertion that the party would prevent any 'Khan' from becoming the city's mayor, clarifying it referred to an 'anti-national mentality' and not to a specific community.

Satam, amid civic poll preparations, warned against a mentality he claims is sympathetic to Pakistan, which could disrupt Mumbai's peace. He called out the presence of 'vote jihad' during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, indicating a shift in voting patterns attributable to radical influences.

The BJP leader accused certain political factions of appeasement politics, suggesting this may replicate destabilizing strategies from Western cities, thus endangering Mumbai. Emphasizing the crucial role of mindset in leadership, Satam criticized Uddhav Thackeray for participating in divisive politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

