BJP's Ameet Satam Sparks Controversy with 'No Khan as Mayor' Remark
Mumbai BJP president Ameet Satam remarked that his party will not allow a 'Khan' to become mayor, referencing an 'anti-national mentality'. Emphasizing no targeting of a community, Satam warned against radical elements affecting Mumbai's peace. He accused political parties of engaging in appeasement politics potentially jeopardizing the city's stability.
- Country:
- India
Mumbai BJP president Ameet Satam ignited controversy with his assertion that the party would prevent any 'Khan' from becoming the city's mayor, clarifying it referred to an 'anti-national mentality' and not to a specific community.
Satam, amid civic poll preparations, warned against a mentality he claims is sympathetic to Pakistan, which could disrupt Mumbai's peace. He called out the presence of 'vote jihad' during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, indicating a shift in voting patterns attributable to radical influences.
The BJP leader accused certain political factions of appeasement politics, suggesting this may replicate destabilizing strategies from Western cities, thus endangering Mumbai. Emphasizing the crucial role of mindset in leadership, Satam criticized Uddhav Thackeray for participating in divisive politics.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Zohran Mamdani: New York's Progressive Wave and Its Challenges
Zohran Mamdani's Radical Path to New York's Mayoral Office Inspires European Left
New York's New Dawn: Zohran Mamdani's Mayoral Win Stirs Wall Street Concerns
A New Era: Zohran Mamdani's Historic Win as New York's Youngest and First Muslim Mayor
Zohran Mamdani's Vision for a New NYC: A Transition into Governing