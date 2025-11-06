Tamil Nadu: BJP protests against DMK govt over alleged sexual assault on college student in Coimbatore

Former Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Khushbu Sundar led the BJP Women's Wing protest against the Tamil Nadu government over the alleged sexual assault on a college girl in Coimbatore. Khushbu Sundar launched a scathing attack against Chief Minister MK Stalin, alleging that women's safety has drastically declined under his government.

Citing a 2020 survey, she said that crimes against women in Tamil Nadu have increased by 65 per cent in recent years. She said, "There is absolutely no safety for women in Tamil Nadu today. Women fear even stepping out or returning home safely." Further, she accused the DMK government of prioritising revenue from TASMAC liquor shops, claiming, "the state is not earning through TASMAC, only the DMK family and its leaders are benefiting."

BJP has demanded accountability from the government and justice for the sexual assault survivor. The incident reportedly occurred on Sunday night when the survivor and her friend were attacked by the three men near the Coimbatore International Airport. The men allegedly kidnapped the student, sexually assaulted her, and later abandoned her. Her friend regained consciousness and alerted the authorities, which led to a rescue operation.

According to police, the three arrived in a vehicle and attacked her friend while the couple were in the area on Sunday night. Following the attack, the men allegedly threatened and kidnapped her. The Coimbatore Police has arrested three men accused of gang-raping the 20-year-old college student in a suburb of the city, city Commissioner Saravana Sundar confirmed on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Guna, Karuppasamy, and Karthik alias Kaleeswaran, were shot in the leg during an encounter while trying to escape. They were subsequently taken to the Coimbatore government hospital for treatment. According to the police, a head constable was also injured in the encounter.

Earlier on Tuesday, AIADMK women's wing held a protest in Coimbatore over an alleged rape incident, demanding justice and accountability from the DMK Government. (ANI)

