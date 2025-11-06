Left Menu

BAE Systems Faces Worker Strike Amid Court Ruling

BAE Systems, a British defence company, faces a strike by employees at its Lancashire sites, following a failed attempt to secure an injunction against the industrial action. The strike, involving around 500 workers, arises from a rejected 3.6% pay offer, and highlights ongoing negotiations with Unite union.

On Thursday, BAE Systems, a leading British defence group, faced a setback in its efforts to prevent a strike at two of its Eurofighter Typhoon production sites. The London High Court denied their request for an injunction, which aimed to halt industrial action initiated by staff at Warton and Samlesbury locations in Lancashire.

The strike was called by Unite members after they dismissed a 3.6% pay increase. BAE had argued that the union unlawfully influenced the ballot by advising members not to undergo training beforehand. Justice Michael Soole ruled against the injunction, with detailed reasons to follow.

Despite the ruling, BAE expressed respect for employee rights to protest and highlighted its readiness to continue talks with the unions. The ruling comes after a massive deal between Britain and Turkey for Typhoon jets, and follows a visit from British PM Keir Starmer to BAE's Warton site.

