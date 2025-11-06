Congress Alleges Vote Manipulation by BJP in Haryana

In a fiery demonstration at Vatika Chowk, Haryana State Congress president Rao Narendra Singh accused the BJP and the Election Commission of conspiring to undermine democracy through 'vote theft.' Singh argued that these alleged actions enabled the BJP to seize power in Haryana in 2024.

Adding to the chorus of allegations, Gurugram Congress (rural) district president Vardhan Yadav labeled the BJP's victory in the Badshahpur Assembly constituency as fraudulent, citing the theft of 74,062 votes. He further charged that similar tactics were employed in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh elections.

Amidst the protests, Congress emphasized its commitment to raising public awareness about the issue, symbolically burning an effigy of the Election Commission to express their dissatisfaction. The party pledged to bring these concerns to the electorate, positioning this movement as a defense of democratic values.

