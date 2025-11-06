Left Menu

AfD Lawmakers' Controversial Russia Visit: Diplomatic Mission or Security Threat?

Two AfD lawmakers plan a controversial trip to Russia, facing backlash over alleged security risks and ties to Moscow. Amid ongoing accusations, the party maintains this visit aims to maintain open dialogue and address economic issues within the BRICS summit, while critics question potential espionage concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2025 22:15 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 22:15 IST
AfD Lawmakers' Controversial Russia Visit: Diplomatic Mission or Security Threat?

Two lawmakers from Germany's far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party are set to travel to Russia next week to attend a summit on European and BRICS cooperation. The planned trip has attracted criticism due to the party's alleged ties with the Kremlin and ongoing accusations—emphatically denied—of potentially sharing sensitive military information.

Despite Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, AfD politicians have continued to maintain contacts with Moscow, expressing dissent over Germany's military support for Kyiv and opposing western sanctions against Russia. Classified as 'extremist' by Germany's domestic intelligence agency, the party faces scrutiny over its alleged cooperation with Russia.

The AfD portrays the visit as a peace diplomacy effort to avert further conflict escalation with Russia, with lawmaker Rainer Rothfuss emphasizing the mission's democratic nature. However, the trip adds to concerns about potential information leaks to Russia, especially as the party has come under fire for posing strategic parliamentary questions about Germany's military operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
From Kampala to New York: Zohran Mamdani's Victory Against Inequality

From Kampala to New York: Zohran Mamdani's Victory Against Inequality

 Global
2
Akzo Nobel India's Record Profit Surges Amid Business Divestitures

Akzo Nobel India's Record Profit Surges Amid Business Divestitures

 India
3
Senegal's Bid for IMF Support Amid Burgeoning Debt

Senegal's Bid for IMF Support Amid Burgeoning Debt

 Global
4
Pimpri Chinchwad Police registers FIR against three people in land deal involving firm linked to Parth Pawar, Ajit Pawar's son.

Pimpri Chinchwad Police registers FIR against three people in land deal invo...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025