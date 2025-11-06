Two lawmakers from Germany's far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party are set to travel to Russia next week to attend a summit on European and BRICS cooperation. The planned trip has attracted criticism due to the party's alleged ties with the Kremlin and ongoing accusations—emphatically denied—of potentially sharing sensitive military information.

Despite Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, AfD politicians have continued to maintain contacts with Moscow, expressing dissent over Germany's military support for Kyiv and opposing western sanctions against Russia. Classified as 'extremist' by Germany's domestic intelligence agency, the party faces scrutiny over its alleged cooperation with Russia.

The AfD portrays the visit as a peace diplomacy effort to avert further conflict escalation with Russia, with lawmaker Rainer Rothfuss emphasizing the mission's democratic nature. However, the trip adds to concerns about potential information leaks to Russia, especially as the party has come under fire for posing strategic parliamentary questions about Germany's military operations.

