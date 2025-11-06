Left Menu

Pakistan-Afghan Taliban Peace Talks: A Fragile Path Forward

Pakistan and the Afghan Taliban resumed peace talks in Istanbul, Thursday, addressing cross-border terrorism. Previous clashes resulted in casualties, prompting a temporary ceasefire. The third round of talks involves both countries' military and intelligence officials, facilitated by Turkiye and Qatar, aiming to extend the truce and implement a monitoring mechanism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 06-11-2025 22:51 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 22:51 IST
Pakistan-Afghan Taliban Peace Talks: A Fragile Path Forward
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In Istanbul, Pakistan and the Afghan Taliban resumed peace negotiations on Thursday with the goal of addressing the persistent issue of cross-border terrorism. The dialogue aims to prevent further escalation between the two sides following the violent clashes that erupted on October 11, causing significant casualties on both sides.

A temporary ceasefire, agreed upon on October 15, is still in place despite continuing tensions visible in social media and official statements from both sides. The Istanbul talks, initially on the brink of failing, were salvaged by Turkish intervention, leading to a new round of discussions.

Key military and intelligence officials from Pakistan and the Afghan Taliban are participating in the talks, facilitated by Turkiye and Qatar. Discussions have resulted in a joint statement to maintain the ceasefire and establish a monitoring mechanism to ensure its enforcement, with a follow-up meeting planned for November 6.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Norway Pledges $3 Billion to Save Tropical Forests

Norway Pledges $3 Billion to Save Tropical Forests

 Global
2
Bihar's Record Voter Turnout Sets the Stage for High-Stakes Assembly Polls

Bihar's Record Voter Turnout Sets the Stage for High-Stakes Assembly Polls

 India
3
Sudan's Humanitarian Crisis: Truce Talks Amid Conflict

Sudan's Humanitarian Crisis: Truce Talks Amid Conflict

 Egypt
4
Climate Diplomacy in Crisis: Can Global Summits Turn the Tide?

Climate Diplomacy in Crisis: Can Global Summits Turn the Tide?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025