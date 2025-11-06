Pakistan-Afghan Taliban Peace Talks: A Fragile Path Forward

In Istanbul, Pakistan and the Afghan Taliban resumed peace negotiations on Thursday with the goal of addressing the persistent issue of cross-border terrorism. The dialogue aims to prevent further escalation between the two sides following the violent clashes that erupted on October 11, causing significant casualties on both sides.

A temporary ceasefire, agreed upon on October 15, is still in place despite continuing tensions visible in social media and official statements from both sides. The Istanbul talks, initially on the brink of failing, were salvaged by Turkish intervention, leading to a new round of discussions.

Key military and intelligence officials from Pakistan and the Afghan Taliban are participating in the talks, facilitated by Turkiye and Qatar. Discussions have resulted in a joint statement to maintain the ceasefire and establish a monitoring mechanism to ensure its enforcement, with a follow-up meeting planned for November 6.

(With inputs from agencies.)