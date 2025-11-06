Allegations of Political Nexus Stir Telangana Politics

In a fiery political address, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy alleged a covert understanding between the Congress and the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), accusing Rahul Gandhi of providing cover to former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) amid the Kaleshwaram scam. Reddy claimed a secret agreement was orchestrated at the Delhi level, shielding BRS leaders from investigation.

Further addressing the situation, Reddy suggested that Gandhi's reluctance to permit the arrest of KCR underscores Congress's strategic calculus. According to him, this cautious maneuvering underscores a potential future alliance, given KCR's previous role as a minister in the Congress cabinet in Delhi.

The political tension escalated as Telangana CM Revanth Reddy questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's hesitancy to authorize actions against BRS leaders embroiled in scandals. He accused the BJP of inconsistency, contrasting the swift raids on political rivals with inaction against BRS. Revanth Reddy alleged complicity between KCR and Modi, underscoring the political complexities in the by-elections.

