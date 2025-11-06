Left Menu

Allegations of Political Nexus Stir Telangana Politics

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy claims a covert alliance between Congress and BRS, accusing Rahul Gandhi of shielding KCR from the Kaleshwaram scam investigation. Telangana CM Revanth Reddy criticizes BJP's inconsistency in handling political rivalries, alleging favoritism towards BRS, highlighting a complex political drama.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2025 23:19 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 23:19 IST
Union Minister G Kishan Reddy. (Photo/PROBJP). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a fiery political address, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy alleged a covert understanding between the Congress and the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), accusing Rahul Gandhi of providing cover to former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) amid the Kaleshwaram scam. Reddy claimed a secret agreement was orchestrated at the Delhi level, shielding BRS leaders from investigation.

Further addressing the situation, Reddy suggested that Gandhi's reluctance to permit the arrest of KCR underscores Congress's strategic calculus. According to him, this cautious maneuvering underscores a potential future alliance, given KCR's previous role as a minister in the Congress cabinet in Delhi.

The political tension escalated as Telangana CM Revanth Reddy questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's hesitancy to authorize actions against BRS leaders embroiled in scandals. He accused the BJP of inconsistency, contrasting the swift raids on political rivals with inaction against BRS. Revanth Reddy alleged complicity between KCR and Modi, underscoring the political complexities in the by-elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

