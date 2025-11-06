Left Menu

Political Tensions Rise in Telangana Amid Religious Rhetoric

Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar has launched a sharp critique against Telangana Chief Minister, A Revanth Reddy, and other Congress leaders for wearing skullcaps. The campaign commentary for the Jubilee Hills assembly bypoll also contained religious references about the Owaisis not praying at a local Hindu temple.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 06-11-2025 23:34 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 23:34 IST
Bandi Sanjay Kumar
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar criticized Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Congress leaders for wearing skullcaps during the Jubilee Hills assembly bypoll campaign.

He questioned whether Asaduddin Owaisi has ever prayed at the Bhagya Lakshmi temple.

Kumar encouraged Hindus to consolidate as a voting bloc, alleging religious slant and inducements by opposition leaders.

