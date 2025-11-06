Political Tensions Rise in Telangana Amid Religious Rhetoric

Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar criticized Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Congress leaders for wearing skullcaps during the Jubilee Hills assembly bypoll campaign.

He questioned whether Asaduddin Owaisi has ever prayed at the Bhagya Lakshmi temple.

Kumar encouraged Hindus to consolidate as a voting bloc, alleging religious slant and inducements by opposition leaders.