Political Tensions Rise in Telangana Amid Religious Rhetoric
Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar has launched a sharp critique against Telangana Chief Minister, A Revanth Reddy, and other Congress leaders for wearing skullcaps. The campaign commentary for the Jubilee Hills assembly bypoll also contained religious references about the Owaisis not praying at a local Hindu temple.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 06-11-2025 23:34 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 23:34 IST
- Country:
- India
Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar criticized Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Congress leaders for wearing skullcaps during the Jubilee Hills assembly bypoll campaign.
He questioned whether Asaduddin Owaisi has ever prayed at the Bhagya Lakshmi temple.
Kumar encouraged Hindus to consolidate as a voting bloc, alleging religious slant and inducements by opposition leaders.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Amit Shah's Fierce Attack on RJD and Congress in Bihar Election Rally
Congress Leader Hits Out Over Pune Land Deal Controversy
Nitin Gadkari Launches the 84th Indian Road Congress Paving Way for India's Infrastructure Future
Congress Alleges Vote Manipulation by BJP in Haryana
BJP Slams Congress Over 'Jinnahwadi' Allegations in Telangana