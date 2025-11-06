Left Menu

BJP Rallies Unity with Roadshow in Anta

The BJP showcased unity before the Anta bypoll with a roadshow featuring Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and Vasundhara Raje, supporting candidate Morpal Suman. The event emphasized development, job creation, and addressed farmers' concerns. Security was tight for the November 11 polls, following the BJP MLA's disqualification.

  India

In a significant display of political might, the BJP organized a roadshow in the Anta assembly constituency on Thursday, rallying support for their candidate Morpal Suman. Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje led the parade through Baran district's Mangrol town, sending a strong signal of party unity ahead of the upcoming bypoll.

The 2.5-kilometre procession drew enthusiastic crowds, with residents welcoming the leaders by showering them with flower petals. Security was heightened, with police and district administrations ensuring the event's smooth progression from Subhash Chowk to Siswali Tiraha.

Addressing the gathered supporters, Chief Minister Sharma highlighted his government's accomplishments in development and job provision while criticizing the previous Congress regime for alleged mishandling. Meanwhile, Raje voiced local farmers' unmet needs for crop loss compensation, assuring them of intervention on the matter. The Anta seat, contested by BJP's Suman and others, is open due to the disqualification of a former BJP MLA.

