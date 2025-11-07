Judge Rebukes Federal Agents: Truth Behind Chicago Immigration Protests

In a significant legal move, a federal judge in Chicago, Sara Ellis, issued an injunction against immigration officials, accusing them of deceiving the court about violence levels during protests against the Trump administration's immigration crackdown. The injunction prevents agents from using tear gas and other riot control measures freely in the city.

Ellis's decision came after detailed testimonies contradicted claims made by federal officials about violence during protests. The judge emphasized that these actions violated constitutional rights to free speech, assembly, and religious freedom. Notably, a border patrol commander admitted to lying about an incident during one such protest.

The judge's ruling aims to safeguard protestors and journalists, requiring agents to use body cameras and restricts forceful actions unless there's clear danger. This development underscores the tension and scrutiny around federal immigration operations in Chicago.

