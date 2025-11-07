Left Menu

Judge Rebukes Federal Agents: Truth Behind Chicago Immigration Protests

A federal judge in Chicago criticized immigration officials for misrepresenting local protests against the Trump administration's tough immigration policies, and imposed restrictions on the use of tear gas and anti-riot weapons. The judge found video evidence contradicting officials' testimonies and upheld plaintiffs' rights to protest freely.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2025 02:03 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 02:03 IST
Judge Rebukes Federal Agents: Truth Behind Chicago Immigration Protests
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant legal move, a federal judge in Chicago, Sara Ellis, issued an injunction against immigration officials, accusing them of deceiving the court about violence levels during protests against the Trump administration's immigration crackdown. The injunction prevents agents from using tear gas and other riot control measures freely in the city.

Ellis's decision came after detailed testimonies contradicted claims made by federal officials about violence during protests. The judge emphasized that these actions violated constitutional rights to free speech, assembly, and religious freedom. Notably, a border patrol commander admitted to lying about an incident during one such protest.

The judge's ruling aims to safeguard protestors and journalists, requiring agents to use body cameras and restricts forceful actions unless there's clear danger. This development underscores the tension and scrutiny around federal immigration operations in Chicago.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mexico Takes Cautious Steps with Interest Rate Cut Amid Inflation Woes

Mexico Takes Cautious Steps with Interest Rate Cut Amid Inflation Woes

 Global
2
Nancy Pelosi: A Trailblazing Career Comes to an End

Nancy Pelosi: A Trailblazing Career Comes to an End

 Global
3
Trump Appoints Andrea Lucas as EEOC Chair: A Shift in Civil Rights Focus

Trump Appoints Andrea Lucas as EEOC Chair: A Shift in Civil Rights Focus

 United States
4
Drone Disruptions: Europe’s Airports Under Siege

Drone Disruptions: Europe’s Airports Under Siege

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025