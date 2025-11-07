Turning the Page: U.N. Security Council Lifts Sanctions on Syria

The United Nations Security Council voted to lift sanctions on Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa and Interior Minister Anas Khattab, marking a potential turning point for Syria. The U.S.-drafted resolution garnered 14 votes in favor, with China abstaining, highlighting shifting international perspectives on Syria's future.

U.S. President Donald Trump had long urged easing sanctions following the toppling of Bashar al-Assad. U.S. Ambassador to the U.N., Mike Waltz, emphasized the resolution as a strong political signal indicating Syria's new chapter. The move aligns with Trump's May announcement to lift U.S. sanctions on Syria, acknowledging the country's evolving political landscape.

China's abstention stemmed from concerns over counterterrorism and security issues, specifically regarding the Eastern Turkistan Islamic Movement present in Syria. Despite past veto conflicts, Russia supported the resolution, endorsing Syrian aspirations. Syria's Ambassador Ibrahim Olabi lauded the decision as an opportunity for rebuilding and engagement on the global stage.

