Diplomatic Rifts: Peru Declares Mexican President Persona Non Grata

In a sharp diplomatic turn, Peru's Congress on Thursday declared Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum persona non grata. This action is a response to Mexico granting asylum to Betssy Chavez, Peru's former prime minister sought for prosecution, an act seen by Peru as meddlesome interference.

The congressional vote, favoring the declaration with 63 votes, underscores a contentious debate citing Sheinbaum's "hostile" stance since assuming office in 2024, mainly in support of former President Pedro Castillo. Castillo, implicated in an attempted congressional dissolution, faces allegations of rebellion and conspiracy.

This recent development follows Peru's interim President Jose Jeri's decision earlier in the week to cut diplomatic ties with Mexico. Meanwhile, the Mexican government expressed regret over this severance, upholding their asylum decision as lawful within international frameworks. As tensions simmer, Chavez remains within the Mexican diplomatic residence pending a resolution.

