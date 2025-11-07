Left Menu

Diplomatic Rifts: Peru Declares Mexican President Persona Non Grata

Peru's Congress declared Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum persona non grata following Mexico's decision to grant asylum to ex-Peruvian Prime Minister Betssy Chavez. This move, interpreted as interference in Peru's affairs, further worsened diplomatic relations, leading to a legal standoff concerning Chavez's asylum and safe passage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lima | Updated: 07-11-2025 05:09 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 05:09 IST
Diplomatic Rifts: Peru Declares Mexican President Persona Non Grata
  • Country:
  • Peru

In a sharp diplomatic turn, Peru's Congress on Thursday declared Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum persona non grata. This action is a response to Mexico granting asylum to Betssy Chavez, Peru's former prime minister sought for prosecution, an act seen by Peru as meddlesome interference.

The congressional vote, favoring the declaration with 63 votes, underscores a contentious debate citing Sheinbaum's "hostile" stance since assuming office in 2024, mainly in support of former President Pedro Castillo. Castillo, implicated in an attempted congressional dissolution, faces allegations of rebellion and conspiracy.

This recent development follows Peru's interim President Jose Jeri's decision earlier in the week to cut diplomatic ties with Mexico. Meanwhile, the Mexican government expressed regret over this severance, upholding their asylum decision as lawful within international frameworks. As tensions simmer, Chavez remains within the Mexican diplomatic residence pending a resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Europe Rallies for Congo Rainforest While Brazil Pushes Global Fund

Europe Rallies for Congo Rainforest While Brazil Pushes Global Fund

 Global
2
China Advocates for Global Unity in Green Transition

China Advocates for Global Unity in Green Transition

 Global
3
Supreme Court Upholds Trump-Era Passport Gender Policy

Supreme Court Upholds Trump-Era Passport Gender Policy

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes: Collapse at South Korean Power Station

Tragedy Strikes: Collapse at South Korean Power Station

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025