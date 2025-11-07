Left Menu

ED Cracks Down on Major Trafficking Racket in West Bengal

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has launched a massive search operation at eight locations in West Bengal's Kolkata and Siliguri, targeting an organized trafficking and prostitution ring using bar-cum-restaurants as a cover. The investigation is based on FIRs and chargesheets against several accused, including Jagjit Singh and others.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2025 12:22 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 12:22 IST
Enforcement Directorate logo (Photo/ED). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday initiated a large-scale search operation spanning eight sites across Kolkata and Siliguri in West Bengal. The investigation is part of an extensive probe into a sophisticated trafficking and prostitution racket purportedly orchestrated through bar-cum-restaurants.

Reports indicate that the ED's Kolkata zonal office commenced the searches on Friday morning. The targeted sites are linked to individuals implicated in the case, which includes prominent figures like Jagjit Singh, Ajmal Siddiqui, and Bishnu Mundra, among others. The probe relies on multiple FIRs and charge sheets filed by West Bengal Police, highlighting the breadth of the illicit network.

According to officials, the registered FIRs under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, Arms Act, and the Immoral Traffic Prevention Act tie into scheduled offences under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002. Authorities allege that the suspects enticed vulnerable women with false job prospects, subsequently coercing them into prostitution to fuel their financial gain. The illicit proceeds, running into several crores, are reportedly laundered through a web of companies under their command.

(With inputs from agencies.)

