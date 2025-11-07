Left Menu

BJP's 'Vande Mataram' Protest Sparks Controversy in Mumbai

BJP workers held a protest outside Samajwadi Party's Abu Asim Azmi's house in Mumbai after he declined a mass recital of 'Vande Mataram'. The event coincided with the launch of a year-long celebration for the song's 150th anniversary. Azmi accused BJP of religious divisiveness.

In a dramatic display of political tensions, BJP workers gathered outside the residence of Samajwadi Party's Maharashtra unit president, Abu Asim Azmi, in Mumbai on Friday. The protest was fueled by Azmi's refusal to partake in a mass recital of 'Vande Mataram', a move seen as patriotic by some and provocative by others.

Key BJP figures, including state assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar and Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha, led the gathering, asserting the national song's significance by singing it aloud. The protest comes as BJP launches a year-long celebration of the iconic song, marking 150 years since it was penned by Bankim Chandra Chatterji.

Azmi, in defense of his stance, commented on the religious beliefs of Muslims and accused BJP of attempting to create religious divides. He criticized the party's motivations, labeling them as instigators of hate aiming to weaken Muslim presence in India. This incident underscores ongoing cultural and political debates within the country.

