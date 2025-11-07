Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Accuses BJP of 'Vote Theft' in Multiple States

Rahul Gandhi has accused BJP leaders of casting multiple votes in the Bihar polls and claimed evidence of voting irregularities in Haryana. He criticized the BJP-led government for allegedly having biased media coverage and not addressing economic issues. Gandhi further accused the NDA of misleading youth through social media.

Updated: 07-11-2025 15:56 IST
In a bold accusation on Friday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged that BJP leaders voted in both Delhi and the first phase of the Bihar assembly polls. Speaking at an election rally in Banka, Gandhi asserted that the Congress has presented evidence of electoral malpractices in Haryana.

Highlighting alleged vote mismanagement, Gandhi claimed 25 lakh fake entries were included in Haryana's electoral lists, which he says facilitated the BJP's victory. He cited similar 'vote theft' incidents in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and fears the same in Bihar, though without naming specific individuals.

Moving beyond electoral issues, Gandhi criticized the NDA government for encouraging the youth to focus on social media trends instead of pressing societal issues. He also charged the BJP with manipulating media coverage to present their leaders favorably while ignoring grassroots economic concerns.

