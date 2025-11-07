Kharge Denounces BJP's Bihar Promises

In a fiery address, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge accused the BJP of failing to deliver on promises made to the people of Bihar, asserting that the INDIA bloc would fulfill its pledges. Speaking in Rohtas district, Kharge criticized Prime Minister Modi and Amit Shah, labeling them as deceitful.

Kharge cited unfulfilled commitments, including the promise of Rs 2 crore yearly for farmers and one crore houses for the impoverished. He claimed the BJP has turned back on these declarations, while the INDIA bloc is committed to genuine change.

Addressing BJP's critiques of historical figures like Jawaharlal Nehru, Kharge defended the contributions of past Congress leaders and denounced the BJP's reliance on ideological influences, like the RSS, hinting at a regressive governance model compared to Congress's progressive approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)