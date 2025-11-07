Kharge Denounces BJP's Bihar Promises
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge criticized the BJP's failure to fulfill promises in Bihar, emphasizing that the INDIA bloc will deliver its manifesto commitments. He accused Prime Minister Modi and Amit Shah of deceit while defending claims about the BJP's intentions to regress the country compared to Congress's forward vision.
- Country:
- India
In a fiery address, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge accused the BJP of failing to deliver on promises made to the people of Bihar, asserting that the INDIA bloc would fulfill its pledges. Speaking in Rohtas district, Kharge criticized Prime Minister Modi and Amit Shah, labeling them as deceitful.
Kharge cited unfulfilled commitments, including the promise of Rs 2 crore yearly for farmers and one crore houses for the impoverished. He claimed the BJP has turned back on these declarations, while the INDIA bloc is committed to genuine change.
Addressing BJP's critiques of historical figures like Jawaharlal Nehru, Kharge defended the contributions of past Congress leaders and denounced the BJP's reliance on ideological influences, like the RSS, hinting at a regressive governance model compared to Congress's progressive approach.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Amit Shah Launches ‘Vande Mataram 150’ Campaign to Reignite National Spirit
Time to bring Bihar among top 5 states in pisciculture; PM invested Rs 20,000 cr for it: Amit Shah at Bihpur rally.
Lalu-Rahul cannot provide employment to youth, can only bring 'jungle raj' in Bihar, claims Amit Shah at Bihpur rally.
Investors will run away if they catch sight of lantern, palm of hand and red flags, says Modi, in a dig at RJD, Congress and Left combine.
Union Minister's Fiery Critique: BJP vs 'Indian Muslim Congress' in Telangana