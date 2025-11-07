Left Menu

Shah's Fiery Speech: Lalu, Sonia, and the Battle for Bihar

Union Home Minister Amit Shah delivered a scathing critique of RJD's Lalu Prasad, claiming that Stalin of DMK, who allegedly insults Biharis, is Tejashwi Yadav's favored CM. Shah also accused Congress leaders of inaction against terrorism and criticized the opposition's lack of a development agenda for Bihar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jamui/Bhagalpur | Updated: 07-11-2025 17:05 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 17:05 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in a fiery address on Friday, targeted RJD supremo Lalu Prasad's family, accusing Tejashwi Yadav of favoring Tamil Nadu's CM MK Stalin, whose DMK allegedly compares Biharis to 'bidis'. Shah's claims added fuel to the already charged political atmosphere in Bihar.

Shah didn't stop there, also targeting Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and ex-PM Manmohan Singh for their silence during terrorism incidents under their regime, labeling them as lacking courage. He further criticized the RJD-Congress alliance, accusing them of neglecting development in Bihar.

Shah highlighted an agenda for change, promising a slew of developments if elected. Highlighting past issues like Naxalism and alleged infiltration during the Lalu regime, he called for support in preventing 'jungle raj', promising infrastructure and employment projects to transform Bihar into a developed state.

