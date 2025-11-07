Shah's Fiery Speech: Lalu, Sonia, and the Battle for Bihar
Union Home Minister Amit Shah delivered a scathing critique of RJD's Lalu Prasad, claiming that Stalin of DMK, who allegedly insults Biharis, is Tejashwi Yadav's favored CM. Shah also accused Congress leaders of inaction against terrorism and criticized the opposition's lack of a development agenda for Bihar.
- Country:
- India
Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in a fiery address on Friday, targeted RJD supremo Lalu Prasad's family, accusing Tejashwi Yadav of favoring Tamil Nadu's CM MK Stalin, whose DMK allegedly compares Biharis to 'bidis'. Shah's claims added fuel to the already charged political atmosphere in Bihar.
Shah didn't stop there, also targeting Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and ex-PM Manmohan Singh for their silence during terrorism incidents under their regime, labeling them as lacking courage. He further criticized the RJD-Congress alliance, accusing them of neglecting development in Bihar.
Shah highlighted an agenda for change, promising a slew of developments if elected. Highlighting past issues like Naxalism and alleged infiltration during the Lalu regime, he called for support in preventing 'jungle raj', promising infrastructure and employment projects to transform Bihar into a developed state.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
PM Modi Critiques RJD-Congress, Boosts Bihar Development Narrative Ahead of Elections
'Crown prince of jungle raj' unable to explain how he would fulfil his promises: Modi in veiled dig at Tejashwi Yadav at Bhabhua rally.
Investors will run away if they catch sight of lantern, palm of hand and red flags, says Modi, in a dig at RJD, Congress and Left combine.
Union Minister's Fiery Critique: BJP vs 'Indian Muslim Congress' in Telangana
Bihar's Broken Promises: A Congress Critique Ahead of Elections