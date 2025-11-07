Left Menu

Political Tensions Ignite Ahead of Jubilee Hills Bypoll

Telangana Minister Mohammad Azharuddin accuses opposition parties BRS and BJP of using communal issues to sway voters in the upcoming Jubilee Hills bypoll. He asserts that these parties are desperate and indulging in divisive rhetoric, while expressing confidence in Congress candidate Naveen Yadav's victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 07-11-2025 17:45 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 17:45 IST
Political Tensions Ignite Ahead of Jubilee Hills Bypoll
Telangana Minister
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated exchange, Telangana Minister Mohammad Azharuddin took aim at the opposition, accusing the BRS and BJP of stirring communal tensions to gain political leverage in the upcoming Jubilee Hills by-election.

Azharuddin, a former cricketer, criticized both parties during a discussion with PTI Videos, emphasizing that they resort to 'twisted' rhetoric as they anticipate poor performance at the polls. The by-election, scheduled for November 11, has heightened political tensions, with Azharuddin confident that his Congress ally Naveen Yadav will emerge victorious.

The minister was responding to recent comments by Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar, who suggested divisive actions against Azharuddin and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. Azharuddin reiterated the historical harmony between Hindus and Muslims in Hyderabad, attributing current tensions to political maneuvering aimed at disrupting secularism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Probe into Pune land deal should be conducted in impartial manner, without political interference: Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar.

Probe into Pune land deal should be conducted in impartial manner, without p...

 India
2
Environmental Penalty Imposed on NHIDCL for Umngot River Pollution

Environmental Penalty Imposed on NHIDCL for Umngot River Pollution

 India
3
NIA Chargesheets 18th Accused in Madhya Pradesh Terror Case

NIA Chargesheets 18th Accused in Madhya Pradesh Terror Case

 India
4
HAL Secures Landmark Engine Deal for Tejas Fighters

HAL Secures Landmark Engine Deal for Tejas Fighters

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025