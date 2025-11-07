Political Tensions Ignite Ahead of Jubilee Hills Bypoll

In a heated exchange, Telangana Minister Mohammad Azharuddin took aim at the opposition, accusing the BRS and BJP of stirring communal tensions to gain political leverage in the upcoming Jubilee Hills by-election.

Azharuddin, a former cricketer, criticized both parties during a discussion with PTI Videos, emphasizing that they resort to 'twisted' rhetoric as they anticipate poor performance at the polls. The by-election, scheduled for November 11, has heightened political tensions, with Azharuddin confident that his Congress ally Naveen Yadav will emerge victorious.

The minister was responding to recent comments by Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar, who suggested divisive actions against Azharuddin and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. Azharuddin reiterated the historical harmony between Hindus and Muslims in Hyderabad, attributing current tensions to political maneuvering aimed at disrupting secularism.

(With inputs from agencies.)