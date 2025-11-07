Kharge Slams BJP's Unmet Promises, Champions INDIA Bloc

In a fiery address, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge targeted the BJP, accusing it of reneging on promises made to Bihar's citizens. He claimed that if the INDIA bloc comes to power, it will uphold its manifesto commitments.

At a public rally in Chenari, Kharge criticized Prime Minister Modi and tagged BJP leaders as deceptive. He alleged the BJP failed to fulfil pledges like providing annual funds to farmers and housing for the poor.

Emphasizing the INDIA bloc's vision, Kharge announced plans to address unemployment, halt outmigration, and ensure rural prosperity. Promises included jobs for every household and benefits for women, reinforcing the coalition's focus on development and social justice.