Kharge Slams BJP's Unmet Promises, Champions INDIA Bloc

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge criticized BJP's unfulfilled promises in Bihar and asserted the INDIA bloc's commitment to implementing its manifesto. Speaking at a rally, Kharge accused the BJP of deception and promised employment, empowerment of women, and rural development under the INDIA bloc's governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sasaram | Updated: 07-11-2025 18:13 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 18:13 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a fiery address, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge targeted the BJP, accusing it of reneging on promises made to Bihar's citizens. He claimed that if the INDIA bloc comes to power, it will uphold its manifesto commitments.

At a public rally in Chenari, Kharge criticized Prime Minister Modi and tagged BJP leaders as deceptive. He alleged the BJP failed to fulfil pledges like providing annual funds to farmers and housing for the poor.

Emphasizing the INDIA bloc's vision, Kharge announced plans to address unemployment, halt outmigration, and ensure rural prosperity. Promises included jobs for every household and benefits for women, reinforcing the coalition's focus on development and social justice.

