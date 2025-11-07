Kharge Slams BJP's Unmet Promises, Champions INDIA Bloc
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge criticized BJP's unfulfilled promises in Bihar and asserted the INDIA bloc's commitment to implementing its manifesto. Speaking at a rally, Kharge accused the BJP of deception and promised employment, empowerment of women, and rural development under the INDIA bloc's governance.
- Country:
- India
In a fiery address, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge targeted the BJP, accusing it of reneging on promises made to Bihar's citizens. He claimed that if the INDIA bloc comes to power, it will uphold its manifesto commitments.
At a public rally in Chenari, Kharge criticized Prime Minister Modi and tagged BJP leaders as deceptive. He alleged the BJP failed to fulfil pledges like providing annual funds to farmers and housing for the poor.
Emphasizing the INDIA bloc's vision, Kharge announced plans to address unemployment, halt outmigration, and ensure rural prosperity. Promises included jobs for every household and benefits for women, reinforcing the coalition's focus on development and social justice.
- READ MORE ON:
- Kharge
- BJP
- promises
- Bihar
- INDIA bloc
- manifesto
- rally
- employment
- women empowerment
- rural development
ALSO READ
Time to bring Bihar among top 5 states in pisciculture; PM invested Rs 20,000 cr for it: Amit Shah at Bihpur rally.
Lalu-Rahul cannot provide employment to youth, can only bring 'jungle raj' in Bihar, claims Amit Shah at Bihpur rally.
'Crown prince of jungle raj' unable to explain how he would fulfil his promises: Modi in veiled dig at Tejashwi Yadav at Bhabhua rally.
I thank 'matri shakti' for high voter turnout in first phase of Bihar assembly polls: Narendra Modi at Bhabhua rally.
Modi Hails Record Voter Turnout in Bihar, Criticizes Opposition at Rally