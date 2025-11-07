Left Menu

Stalin Vows to Safeguard Democracy Against 'Vote Theft' Threat in Tamil Nadu

Chief Minister M K Stalin emphasized the need to monitor the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Tamil Nadu to prevent 'vote theft.' He criticized those aiming to dismantle the DMK and underscored the DMK's resilience. Stalin urged vigilance to protect voting rights, referencing legal challenges against the revision and historical party struggles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 07-11-2025 20:32 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 20:32 IST
Stalin Vows to Safeguard Democracy Against 'Vote Theft' Threat in Tamil Nadu
Stalin
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister M K Stalin has raised an alarm over the potential for 'vote theft' in Tamil Nadu, urging diligent supervision of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Speaking at a public function, he underscored the need for prevention, emphasizing the DMK's role in safeguarding democracy from such threats.

Stalin highlighted ongoing legal battles against the SIR in the Supreme Court and announced upcoming protests by the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance to oppose the exercise. He emphasized the importance of Booth Level Officers' visits and the requirement for submissions by December 4, cautioning against neglecting voting rights.

In a veiled critique of political adversaries, specifically Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam's Vijay, Stalin reaffirmed the DMK's resilience, referencing past struggles during the Emergency. He assured that the party remains unshakable and committed to democracy, calling on Booth Level Agents to protect the integrity of the electoral process in Tamil Nadu.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Refused Bail: Gravity of 1993 Mumbai Blasts

Refused Bail: Gravity of 1993 Mumbai Blasts

 India
2
Fiery Collision: Cars Engulfed in Flames Near Marine Drive

Fiery Collision: Cars Engulfed in Flames Near Marine Drive

 India
3
Technical Glitch at Delhi Airport Causes Significant Flight Delays

Technical Glitch at Delhi Airport Causes Significant Flight Delays

 Global
4
Orissa High Court Calls Out SP for Remarks Linking Murder Case to Pending Election Petition

Orissa High Court Calls Out SP for Remarks Linking Murder Case to Pending El...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025