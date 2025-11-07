Stalin Vows to Safeguard Democracy Against 'Vote Theft' Threat in Tamil Nadu

Chief Minister M K Stalin has raised an alarm over the potential for 'vote theft' in Tamil Nadu, urging diligent supervision of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Speaking at a public function, he underscored the need for prevention, emphasizing the DMK's role in safeguarding democracy from such threats.

Stalin highlighted ongoing legal battles against the SIR in the Supreme Court and announced upcoming protests by the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance to oppose the exercise. He emphasized the importance of Booth Level Officers' visits and the requirement for submissions by December 4, cautioning against neglecting voting rights.

In a veiled critique of political adversaries, specifically Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam's Vijay, Stalin reaffirmed the DMK's resilience, referencing past struggles during the Emergency. He assured that the party remains unshakable and committed to democracy, calling on Booth Level Agents to protect the integrity of the electoral process in Tamil Nadu.

