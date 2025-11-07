Kharge Lashes Out at BJP's Unfulfilled Promises in Bihar

In a fiery address during poll rallies in Bihar, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge took aim at the ruling BJP, accusing them of failing to deliver on their promises. He alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his associate Amit Shah misled the public with false commitments.

Kharge claimed the BJP promised Rs 2 crore annually to farmers and one crore houses for the poor but failed to fulfill these pledges. He argued that real change could be achieved by supporting the INDIA bloc, which intends to appoint Tejashwi Yadav as Bihar's chief minister if elected.

The Congress leader also criticized the BJP's historical alignment with British colonial forces and their perceived threats to the Indian Constitution. Kharge stressed the need for protection of democracy and upliftment of marginalized communities, advocating for a rejection of political deceit.

(With inputs from agencies.)