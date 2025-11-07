Left Menu

Rights Over Rupees: TMP's Fight for Tiprasa People

Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma emphasizes the importance of rights over monetary gains for the Tiprasa people. After a meeting with Chief Minister Manik Saha, Debbarma stressed the significance of rights alongside development, underlining ongoing efforts to solve issues through the unfulfilled Tiprasa Accord.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 07-11-2025 21:25 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 21:25 IST
Rights Over Rupees: TMP's Fight for Tiprasa People
Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, the chief of the Tipra Motha Party, underscored the priority of protecting Tiprasa people's rights over monetary advantages during a rendezvous with Chief Minister Manik Saha.

In a statement to reporters, Debbarma highlighted the essence of rights while reflecting on discussions with the Chief Minister, aiming to collaborate for the state's progress. He credited historical leaders like Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru for their rights-driven efforts in advancing development.

The conversation unfolded against the backdrop of the unimplemented Tiprasa Accord. Signed last February with central and state governments, the agreement remains a focal point of discord between TMP and the BJP-led administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

