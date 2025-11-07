Left Menu

Controversy in Jubilee Hills: Caps, Campaigns, and Constituencies

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy defends religious inclusivity after criticism for wearing a skullcap during the Jubilee Hills bypoll campaign. Responding to BJP's comments, Reddy discussed religious respect and highlighted historical contributions of minorities. He also addressed political alignments ahead of the election and criticized opposition strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 07-11-2025 22:19 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 22:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has taken a firm stand in favor of religious respect and inclusivity amidst criticism for wearing a skullcap during the Jubilee Hills by-election campaign. The CM highlighted the importance of respecting all faiths, arguing that such gestures are part of upholding equality.

Reddy responded to remarks from BJP's Bandi Sanjay Kumar by referencing past instances where Prime Minister Narendra Modi wore a similar cap, questioning the opposition's policies on religious minorities. He emphasized that any disdain towards Muslim minorities reflects a 'poverty of thought'.

Addressing the broader political landscape, Reddy criticized BJP and BRS, alleging their alignment. As the Jubilee Hills election looms, he urged voters to remember Congress's historical contributions to development in Hyderabad, while brushing off protests and financial disputes as areas his government plans to address systematically.

(With inputs from agencies.)

