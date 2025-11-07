Left Menu

Controversial Development: Serbia's Historic Site Faces Transformation

Serbia's parliament approved a law to expedite the development of a luxury complex on a historic Belgrade site, despite protests by locals advocating preservation. The project, linked to Jared Kushner's Affinity Global Development, has faced legal and cultural opposition amid broader political tensions in Serbia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2025 22:35 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 22:35 IST
Controversial Development: Serbia's Historic Site Faces Transformation

Serbia's parliament has given the green light to fast-track the development of a luxury compound on a historic site in Belgrade. The site, leased to Jared Kushner's Affinity Global Development, will see significant transformation despite protests from locals who want the area preserved for its cultural significance.

The old Yugoslav army headquarters, damaged during a 1999 NATO bombing, holds deep historical value for many Serbs. Despite opposition and claims of unconstitutionality from some politicians, the ruling party pushed the law through, allowing construction to potentially start soon.

The project arises amid a tense political climate in Serbia, marked by protests and potential shifts in regional politics, as Serbia's oil supplies face U.S. sanctions and Russia seeks clarification on ammunition sales to the EU.

(With inputs from agencies.)

