Political Turmoil Brews in Bangladesh: BNP vs. Yunus-Led Interim Government
The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) accused the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus of potentially disrupting upcoming general elections. Controversy surrounds a 'July Charter' referendum proposed by the National Consensus Commission. The BNP demands simultaneous elections and referendum, while Jamaat opposes, seeking a pre-election referendum.
- Country:
- Bangladesh
Tensions mount in Bangladesh as the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) raises accusations against the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus. At the heart of the discord is a proposed referendum on the 'July Charter,' drafted by the Yunus-led National Consensus Commission.
BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir insisted that both the general election and the referendum be held simultaneously in February 2026. He warned the interim government against attempts to delay the democratic process.
Jamaat-e-Islami, formerly a coalition partner with BNP, demands the referendum occur before the elections, creating further political tension. As political parties struggle to reach a consensus, the interim government faces increasing pressure to find a resolution.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
AAP Raises Concerns Over Simultaneous Elections in Goa
Modi Extends Support for NDA in Bihar's Assembly Elections, Criticizes Opposition
Simultaneous Elections and Roll Revisions in Goa Spark AAP's Alarm
Prime Minister Karki Calls Gen Z to Civic Duty in 2026 Elections
AAP Questions Simultaneous Goa Elections and SIR Exercise