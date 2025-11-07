Political Turmoil Brews in Bangladesh: BNP vs. Yunus-Led Interim Government

Tensions mount in Bangladesh as the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) raises accusations against the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus. At the heart of the discord is a proposed referendum on the 'July Charter,' drafted by the Yunus-led National Consensus Commission.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir insisted that both the general election and the referendum be held simultaneously in February 2026. He warned the interim government against attempts to delay the democratic process.

Jamaat-e-Islami, formerly a coalition partner with BNP, demands the referendum occur before the elections, creating further political tension. As political parties struggle to reach a consensus, the interim government faces increasing pressure to find a resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)