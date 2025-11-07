Turmoil in AIADMK: Sengottaiyan's Expulsion Sparks Controversy
The expulsion of K A Sengottaiyan from AIADMK has led to allegations against the party's General Secretary, Edappadi K Palaniswami, accusing him of weakening the party by removing vocal members. Sengottaiyan criticizes Palaniswami for listening to family influences and neglecting party integrity.
- Country:
- India
Former AIADMK leader K A Sengottaiyan has leveled serious accusations against the AIADMK General Secretary, Edappadi K Palaniswami. Removed for alleged anti-party activities, Sengottaiyan claims Palaniswami is undermining the party's structure by expelling outspoken members. He asserts this approach strays from the visions of the party's founding leaders.
Sengottaiyan pointed to internal discord and familial influence, suggesting Palaniswami is swayed by his son and son-in-law. Critiquing the leadership's decisions, Sengottaiyan insists Palaniswami overlooked vital issues, including requests for significant investigations, hurting the party's credibility.
Amid these tensions, the expelled leader hinted at potential future political ambitions, leaving coalition politics in Tamil Nadu facing uncertainty. Sengottaiyan's expulsion has resulted in further removal of his supporters, highlighting a deepening rift within AIADMK ranks.
(With inputs from agencies.)
