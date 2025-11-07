Left Menu

Turmoil in AIADMK: Sengottaiyan's Expulsion Sparks Controversy

The expulsion of K A Sengottaiyan from AIADMK has led to allegations against the party's General Secretary, Edappadi K Palaniswami, accusing him of weakening the party by removing vocal members. Sengottaiyan criticizes Palaniswami for listening to family influences and neglecting party integrity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 07-11-2025 23:40 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 23:40 IST
Turmoil in AIADMK: Sengottaiyan's Expulsion Sparks Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Former AIADMK leader K A Sengottaiyan has leveled serious accusations against the AIADMK General Secretary, Edappadi K Palaniswami. Removed for alleged anti-party activities, Sengottaiyan claims Palaniswami is undermining the party's structure by expelling outspoken members. He asserts this approach strays from the visions of the party's founding leaders.

Sengottaiyan pointed to internal discord and familial influence, suggesting Palaniswami is swayed by his son and son-in-law. Critiquing the leadership's decisions, Sengottaiyan insists Palaniswami overlooked vital issues, including requests for significant investigations, hurting the party's credibility.

Amid these tensions, the expelled leader hinted at potential future political ambitions, leaving coalition politics in Tamil Nadu facing uncertainty. Sengottaiyan's expulsion has resulted in further removal of his supporters, highlighting a deepening rift within AIADMK ranks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
First Brands Secures $600 Million Amid Bankruptcy Turmoil

First Brands Secures $600 Million Amid Bankruptcy Turmoil

 Global
2
Delhi High Court Cracks Down on Judicial Misconduct in Rape Case

Delhi High Court Cracks Down on Judicial Misconduct in Rape Case

 India
3
Brazil's Supreme Court Closes Doors on Bolsonaro's Appeal

Brazil's Supreme Court Closes Doors on Bolsonaro's Appeal

 Brazil
4
Cornell's $60M Settlement: A New Chapter in Civil Rights Compliance

Cornell's $60M Settlement: A New Chapter in Civil Rights Compliance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyber-resilient electric mobility: AI shields EV charging stations from cyber-attacks

AI can decode medical records with near-human accuracy

New AI model could save historic monuments before they crumble

How AI systems must prove trust, transparency and reliability before clinical use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025